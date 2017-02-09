OrthoGraph Announces Winner of Fire Investigation Webinar Contest

by

California architect Peter Samarin wins free laser hardware and year’s subscription to OrthoGraph 1 system as part of webinar series contests—learns how survey building app works in conjunction with Leica Disto D2 device.

Last fall Hungry-based mobile app developer, OrthoGraph, announced a new webinar series to tout the features of its newest, multi-platform building survey app—OrthoGraph I.

What the Winner Says

They also announced a series of contests, with winners receiving an annual OrthoGraph I subscription and a Leica Disto D2 laser distance meter (LDM).

Peter Samarin, an architect from Norwalk, California, is the latest winner from the recent webinar: ‘Fire investigation with the most advanced technology.‘ He says:

As a big fan of Orthograph and its capabilities, I can tell you that I’m very excited. (…) I’m educated and trained as an architect and provide various services to other architects in the Los Angeles region. Technology has always been an interest of mine. My architectural thesis in 1993 at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, dealt with the impact software would have on the making of architecture. The intersection of architecture and technology has been central to my practice since that time.

Samarin notes that OrthoGraph and the Disto D2 allow him to offer his clients an invaluable resource.

