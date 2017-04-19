Pre NAB News: CINEMA 4D Announces Line-Up of Presenters

by

Always a popular hit at NAB, Maxon will be in attendance and has announced its show line-up speakers.

Nemetschek SE’s subsidiary, Maxon Computer, will be at NAB next week with another jam-packed array of learning and exploring options for Cinema 4D users and those curious about the award-winning 3D application.

Cinema 4D at NAB 2017

Maxon will be at NAB 2017 in booth #SL6324 and once again will be streaming presentations live from its booth.

Greyscalegorilla’s founder Nick Cambell will be one of the key presenters, along with Chris Schmidt, EJ Hassenfratz, John LePore, Barton Damer, Andy Needham, Anthanasios Pozantzis-Noseman, Lorcan O’Shanhan, Julia Siemon and many others. You can learn more about presenters here.

Maxon will also have a prize drawing and you can signup at the link below. For those who want to look at archives from past events, want to get their hands on trial software, or learn more about Cineversity, they can follow the links here: http://www.c4dlive.com