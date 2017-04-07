BricsCAD V17 dot 2.03-1 Released for Windows

by

Just the Windows version of BricsCAD V17 has received a dot release (v17.2.03-1) which addresses numerous fixes as well as adds several new items to the native DWG CAD application that competes with Autodesk AutoCAD and is available on Windows, Linux, and Mac.

New in BricCAD V17 for Windows

Some highlights on what is new in BricsCAD V17 include several new BIM-related tools, including the BIMPATCH command which relates to the state of model changes and the BIMSECTION command.

A new BACKGROUND command opens up the Background dialog and applies the chosen Background settings to the active (model) view. Other commands new include the COMMDIAG which checks to see if the BricsCAD Communicator product is installed properly and runs and prints out diagnostics in case it is not.

A new COORDINATE REFERENCE SYSTEMS command adds support for following Polish coordinate reference systems. DIMBREAK breaks dimension and extension lines at locations where they cross other entities and there are dozens more new commands you can read about here.

New Improvements

3D Constraints (.bak) files are now created when external .dwg files are modified upon constraints creation. And there are a series of improvements to the BIMDRAG command and BMREPLACE, the new Type option that allows the user to choose whether the new component maintains the link to its definition file or not.

To read about all the new features and fixes go here. To learn about BricsCAD in general visit them online here: