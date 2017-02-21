Bluebeam’s Founding CEO Exits Company—CTO and Founding Member Don Jacob Named Interim CEO

by

Bluebeam, Inc., a leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries has announced this week that Richard Lee, who co-founded the company in 2002 and remained with the company as CEO following the company’s acquisition by Nemetschek SE in 2014, has departed the company.

Don Jacob Named Interim CEO

Since 2014 Bluebeam has been a subsidiary of German AEC holding company Nemetschek SE. Lee remained in the position of CEO for the past two years to ensure the company’s continued success, and his exit now is part of a transition designed to unlock the next level of investment and innovation for the enterprise. The appointment of Chief Technology Office Don Jacob as interim Chief Executive Officer is effective immediately.

Key Takeaway

Former CEO Richard Lee has apparently exited the company he founded as part of Nemetschek SE’s acquisition and transition strategy.

Jacob has provided technology leadership at Bluebeam since its inception and has played a primary role in the evolution of Bluebeam’s solutions from their first release, from Push Button PDF to the more recent introductions of cloud-based collaboration subscriptions solutions in Studio Prime.

With 25 years of software development experience, combined with his in-depth knowledge of the AEC industry and Bluebeam’s position in it naturally establish him as the essential choice for interim CEO. Jacob will retain his post as CTO during this transition period.

“I would like to thank Rich for his outstanding dedication and success developing Bluebeam into the collaborative, creative and growing organization it is today,” says Sean Flaherty, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Bluebeam is one of the strongest brands in the Nemetschek Group portfolio due to the collaborative, symbiotic relationship they have built with their customers, and we support the continued direction, growth and future technological development of the company. We have full confidence in CTO and interim CEO Don Jacob to pilot the company through this transition period.”

“From the very beginning, Bluebeam was built with one goal in mind: to democratize technology in the AEC industry,” says Jacob. “With Bluebeam’s solutions, firms of every size have access to the tools and solutions they need to level the playing field and compete on the strengths of their ideas, not on the size of their budgets. Bluebeam actively listens to our customers, and partners with them to create a space where they can innovate, collaborate and think differently about how they can approach their work. It has been a wonderful journey building this incredible culture with Rich these past 15 years. On behalf of myself and the entire company, we’d like to thank him for inspiring us with his vision, challenging us with his creativity, and building momentum that is truly without limits.”

Before joining Bluebeam, Jacob was Director of Software Engineering at PETsMART.com and developed software at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in support of the Mechanical Engineering Division and Deep Space Network initiative. Jacob has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from California State University, Northridge and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

The Bluebeam executive team will remain in place. The Board of Directors intends to commence a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer immediately and will consider both internal and external candidates.

