Bluebeam Lands in Boston—Job Openings Point To Web Directions

Bluebeam looks to have a new Boston office, though their website doesn’t yet list its location on their website; job postings on theirs and career sites like Glassdoor indicate some interesting new directions.

Bluebeam and Boston—Why It’s Smart

Bluebeam landing in Boston isn’t all that surprising and “Beantown”—as it’s affectionately known—is both a robust construction industry center in New England as well as a hotbed for software development. On that latter note, Metro Boston doesn’t just compete with Silicon Valley for technical innovation and investment, it arguably leads the valley in one critical area: CAD and AEC industry software development.

Nemetschek SE subsidiary, Bluebeam, Inc., has smartly chosen Boston for a new development location and is building out a new cloud engineering team focused on taking solutions to the web browser.

Boston is home base to major CAD software companies, both in headquarters and North American offices and the area’s giants include Dassault, SolidWorks, PTC, Autodesk, Onshape, and GRAPHISOFT, among some others. In short, this is a talent-rich and strategic location for Bluebeam.

Job Posts and Web Directions

In mid to late January this year Bluebeam started posting job openings for its new Boston location. New posts focus on key roles like Front End Developer, Sr. Web Application Developer, and Lead Software Engineer.

A new senior web application developer post indicates that the company is clearly headed to putting its flagship Windows and Mac desktop software in the browser and in the cloud. Here is how a post over at Glassdoor reads:

Want a peek at what you’ll be doing? You will play an integral role on a new team created to bring more of our core business product functionality to the web. As part of the Bluebeam web application development team, you will be charged with taking our flagship product into the future by participating in JavaScript client and RESTful web service design and development.

This new cloud development team will also be working in an Agile/SCRUM environment, according to a posting at Bluebeam’s website job postings. A quick scanning of Bluebeam’s other job posts doesn’t clearly indicate that this new cloud-focused team is spread about, so it looks, for the moment, that Boston may be home base for a new critical development unit for Bluebeam.

