New Version of ARCHICAD CONNECTION for Autodesk Revit Adds Version 2017 Support

ARCHICAD and Revit interoperability advances due to new updated ‘add-in’ software for Autodesk Revit.

GRAPHISOFT has quietly noted on its download page that there is a new version of ARCHICAD Connection for Revit 2017 available. The software connection kit aids in data and BIM model exchange between the two rival BIM authoring and design platforms.

ARCHICAD Connection for Autodesk Revit 2017

ARCHICAD and Revit are often perceived as the two big lions in the BIM market and data exchange between these two platforms is critical.

The ARCHICAD Connection Add-In software is built by GRAPHISOFT and is available to be installed as an add-in software to Autodesk Revit. It has three key functions:

Improved IFC Import — imports IFC models to Revit using extra features that improve upon the interpretation of architectural models.

Link IFC — merges IFC models into the current Revit project as a non-editable reference

Export to ARCHICAD — exports Revit model elements in IFC files that are specially enhanced for use in GRAPHISOFT’s ARCHICAD.

More information can be learned at this page here.

The ARCHICAD Connection for Revit 2017 is supported in various languages including International English, German, Italian, Japanese, and Chinese.

