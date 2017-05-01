Hangar Targets Construction Industry with Drone Robotics Software Stack

by

Drones are taking to the skies over construction sites and Hangar has a new solution that is dramatically simple to operate.

Drone automation company, Hangar, is targeting the AEC industry, among others. Claiming to be the world’s first robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) data acquisition platform, Hangar essentially streamlines the use of drones and drone imagery for the world of construction.

The Hangar Experience

On building and infrastructure construction sites AEC professionals are utilizing aerial drones for capturing imagery useful for multiple purposes—some quite critically.

From the vantage point of a drone, aerial footage shows the construction site in ways that on-the-ground experiences can’t provide, providing key insights that can have an impact on efficient operations and also site safety. Aside from the ability to communicate construction progress, one of the more popular uses of drone footage in construction, stakeholders also gain the advantage to annotate over aerial footage imagery and to telepresence these often remote locations.

Aside from the ability to communicate construction progress, one of the more popular uses of drone footage in construction, stakeholders also gain the advantage to annotate over aerial footage imagery and to telepresence these often remote locations.

Hangar Apps

Hangar 360 was introduced in late April and is a piece in Hangar’s vision, says the company. The Hangar 360 app is available now for the iOS platform and enables your iPhone device, for example, to plug directly into a drone navigation control joystick system and simply automate the production of a 360-degree aerial photo experience.

Words don’t quite do this justice like a video can so take a look at the video over at this link.

Hangar’s other apps include more utility tools useful for both drone aerial work as well as even technology for the Osmo video handheld device. The separate Hangar Airspace app which itself is a feature inside AutoPilot, another app, does many interesting things. One of them is enabling your drone to fly and automatically watch (film) the location of the drone controller. So if you are in a car and you want your drone to film you driving a country road in your new sports car, for example, it can do that.

The Airspace app can also help your drone automatically keep focus on a particular object, or do a 360-degree orbit around a particular object. Think sports events or the construction site. Airspace shares telemetry information between the drone devices it supports, your tablets and your smartphones running the app, in real time.

Hangar’s key large app is AutoPilot. It turns your Inspire or Phantom devices into powerful, autonomous smart drones. Hangar’s AutoPilot tackles the problems confronting nearly all drone devices and that is they are hard to actually fly very well. At least manually.

To learn more about Hangar and the Hangar 360 App go here.