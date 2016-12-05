French Government BIM Awards Winners—Abvent Dominates Wins

by

French software company, Abvent, has dominated the first annual Digital Transition Plan for Buildings Awards held in Paris, France on 29 November 2016.

Established by the Government of France, the Digital Transition Plan for Buildings (PTNB) awards recognize software innovations that help building design and construction professionals transition to and work within a Building Information Modeling (BIM) workflow.

“Our objective is to highlight the digital tools that allow all building professionals to work on digital models using BIM,” said Bertrand Delcambre, President of the PTNB.

3 Out of 10 Winners—Abvent Dominates Awards

Twinmotion Wins

The award-winning Twinmotion software won the top prize in the “Planning, Visualization, and Communications” Category. Twinmotion is a visualization and 3D immersion software dedicated to architecture, urban planning, and landscape design.

Twinmotion is an application that runs on just Windows at the moment. However, as we have noted in the past, we believe this application will eventually come to the macOS platform due to its parent company’s strong development expertise and macOS customer base.

ClimaBIM Wins

ClimaBIM won the award for best “Energy Performance and Environmental Protection” software. ClimaBIM enables RT2012 thermal calculations of BIM projects directly from an architectural model in either ARCHICAD or Revit. The RT2012 (Réglementation Thermique 2012) is the national standard in France. ClimaBIM runs exclusively on Windows.

ARCHICAD 20 Wins

Multiple-award winning BIM leader, ARCHICAD 20, took home the top prize in the “Design Tools” category. Distributed by Abvent in France, the BIM tool’s focus on IFC interoperability, real-time photo-realistic rendering, and an IFC/BCF collaborative platform made it a clear choice for the jury.

“Of the 93 entries, we selected 30 nominees,” said Bertrand Delcambre, President of the PTNB. The jury then selected 11 winners in 10 categories. Most of the participating software will be listed on the French Government’s PTNB website as a guide for design and construction professionals to consider the best BIM software tools available on the market today. ARCHICAD runs on macOS and Windows.

About Abvent

Since 1985, the Abvent Group has offered innovative image and design solutions for CAD/BIM professionals in the fields of architecture, design, and photography. Abvent’s cutting edge approach to digital imagery has resulted in products and services that are innovative, powerful, and easy-to-use. Abvent develops Artlantis, a family of stand-alone 3D rendering applications developed especially for architects and designers; iVisit360 for Panoramas, iVisit360 VR Objects and animations; and Render[in], a powerful, fully-integrated rendering engine developed for SketchUp. Abvent also develops Twinmotion, a visualization and 3D immersion software developed for architects, designers, and engineers.