Vectorworks, Inc., Wraps Up Global Location with Release of Vectorworks 2017 for Chinese Language

Vectorworks 2017 is now in China. Local language release is rolled out with upcoming events schedule.

Vectorworks, Inc., has completed its global localized language launches of its Vectorworks 2017 CAD/BIM product line. The Chinese version marks the 11th localization release and joins, after the initial English release in September 2016, the versions of the product line already released: Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Chinese Release Events Coming Up

To demonstrate the new technology features of Vectorworks 2017, Mad Macs Technology Distributions Limited, the Vectorworks distributor in China, will host a series of free events throughout April and May (see below).

“We are committed to providing Chinese designers with tools that meet their growing needs,” said Cecil Fung, managing director of Mad Macs Technology Distributions, Ltd. “With Vectorworks 2017’s robust updates, we continue to put designers’ needs first, making it one of the top design and BIM solutions for the Chinese market.”

The new features of Vectorworks 2017 in the Chinese language will take places in these locations and on these dates:

Beijing: April 11, 2017

Shanghai: April 14, 2017

Ningbo: April 18, 2017

Hangzhou: April 21, 2017

Chengdu: April 26, 2017

Chongqing: April 28, 2017

Nanchang: May 11, 2017

Wuhan: May 13, 2017

Changsha: May 15, 2017

Guangzhou: May 17, 2017

Attendees of the launch events can enjoy free refreshments and will have the chance to win a free Vectorworks Fundamentals 2017 license. Space is limited and interested parties can register on the Chinese launch website.

Learn more about the 100-plus updates in Vectorworks 2017 by visiting vectorworks.cn.

