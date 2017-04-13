Vectorworks Event News—Managing BCF Data for IFC-based Workflows

by

To help manage communications between collaborators and software that leverage IFC-based workflows, buildingSMART International has developed a new standard: the BIM Collaboration Format (BCF). This event shows users how to integrate the new BCF format in Vectorworks BIM workflows.

Vectorworks, Inc. has announced an upcoming BIM webinar on IFC-based workflows. Jeffrey W. Ouellette, Assoc. AIA, IES, chair of the buildingSMART International Implementation Support Group and senior architect product specialist at Vectorworks, Inc., will host a session focused on the BCF (BIM Collaboration Format) data format.

BCF Format in IFC Workflows – Webinar

Ouellette will explore the purpose and uses of BCF data, and best practices for integrating it into your processes using the new BCF Manager in Vectorworks software with a one-hour webinar, worth 1 AIA LU.

The webinar takes place Tuesday, April 25, 2017 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET.

Learning objectives:

Explain what the BIM Collaboration Format is and why it was developed

Discover how the BCF file format facilitates collaboration between architects and industry professionals

Explore the role of BCF in various IFC-based workflows

Demonstrate how modern software programs enable BCF data to be integrated into existing processes

Created by buildingSMART International, BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) data enables designers using IFC to better communicate and collaborate on data-rich projects, and leveraging this data for yourself doesn’t have to detract from your preferred workflow. Software companies have created tools and features that better enable professionals to benefit from the implementation of BCF data, such as the BCF Manager in Vectorworks Architect, which gives architects and designers the ability to directly view and interact with issues reported by collaborators on other IFC- and BCF-compatible platforms.

