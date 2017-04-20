Tidbits: FileMaker DevCon 2017 and Apple Campus News

by

We have some tidbit news items on Apple Park progress and the upcoming FileMaker DevCon 2017 this summer.

Latest Drone Footage of Apple Park

Apple Park is nearing completion enough so that employees can start moving in this month, though from the looks of the latest drone footage shown here that doesn’t seem quite yet possible.

The Foster+Partners-designed building is a stunning facility in its size and purity of shape. The entire roof will be a ring of solar panels for renewable energy generation. The glass on its curving facade is the largest produced curved panels in the world and were manufactured in Germany.

As one can see from the drone footage below many elements on the facades are still under construction, and half the roof needs solar panels installed. The landscape itself has a long way to go but one can also see cars moving into the underground parking facility too. With Apple growing its employees count it is understandable to see them installing employees in the new Apple Park ahead of final completion.

The Steve Jobs Theater, by the way, will not be ready until this summer. Drone footage captured by videographer Matthew Roberts.

FileMaker DevCon 2017

FileMaker’s Developer Conference for 2017 is headed back to Phoenix, Arizona and will be held at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge resort.

The event takes place 24- 27 July 2017. And if you register today or before 28 April 2017 you can take advantage of the $100.USD Early Bird discount.

FileMaker’s developer conference is the annual event for FileMaker advanced users, developers and those interested in becoming either of those. Sessions tracks range from FileMaker beginner level to advanced deployment for certified FileMaker Server administrators and developers.

To learn more about FileMaker go here. FileMaker is a subsidiary of Apple, Inc.