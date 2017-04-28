The Most Anticipated VR/AR Event Is Nearly Here

by

With VR and AR getting even bigger, expect these types of events to raise even more awareness, urgency, and excitement!

The virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) era is fast approaching and in 2017 numerous products and services are beginning to come online.

It should come as no surprise then that 2017 is the year that many new products and services are coming into play—where both consumers and businesses can leverage this technology.

Vision VR/AR Summit 2017—What’s On Tap

The Vision VR/AR Summit 2017 is the most anticipated VR/AR event this year and it all begins with some exciting keynote presentations by some of the biggest names in the industry.

For example, Richard Dawkins will talk about “Constrained Virtual Reality, a technology that is millions of years old. There will be a fireside chat with Oculus CEO, Brandon Iribe and Unity CEO, John Riccitiello.

Additionally, there will be a virtual reality demo of the Mars Rover from JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA. And the keynote will also include never-before-seen 360-degree footage from the Super Bowl. Other keynote speakers include Rachel Franklin, head of Social VR at Facebook and Sol Rogers, CEO, Founder, REWIND.

Finally, the Vision VR/AR Summit 2017 keynote will include exclusive announcements from Google and others. That’s a whole lot of action just in the keynote.

The Vision VR/AR Summit 2017 event takes place 1-2 May at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. You can can get tickets here.