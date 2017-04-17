Substance Source Reaches 1,000 Materials with New Photorealistic Textile Collection

by

150 new textile options for clothing, sportswear and home furnishings allow for complex customization with photorealistic results.

France-based Allegorithmic has launched a new fabric collection for Substance Source, bringing 150 new textiles to 3D artists and designers.

The new 3D texture products involved textiles that are woven, knitted, and also technical fabrics; these give artists a ready-made way to apply high-res materials to their designs.

Working With A Professional Fashion Designer

Allegorithmic has chosen to work with a professional designer who has distilled current trends into a colorful collection of textile staples built for real world projects. Each material is fully procedural, allowing users to create infinite variations off a single sample. These materials offer artists a seamless 4K export to any renderer or game engine.

“With this release, Allegorithmic is keeping our promise to ensure that Substance Source remains diverse and ever-growing,” said Nicolas Paulhac, Product Manager and Color, Material and Finish Designer at Allegorithmic. “As Substance tools spread into new markets like fashion and industrial design, our goal is to make the design process more accessible to everyone. With packaged presets, a curated color palette and materials that can be endlessly customized, we make the entire design workflow – from prototyping to completion – easier than ever before.”

Largest Addition to Substance Source

This latest release is the largest single addition to Substance Source ever. Instead of simply scanning assets and uploading them into the system, Allegorithmic created a production pipeline from the ground up. Using Substance Designer 6’s new scan processing tools, Allegorithmic was able to load captures and apply procedural parameters, resulting in flexible materials that can be molded to the user’s vision.

The company also created a new set of color presets that can be filtered by season. Each seasonable palette is accessible in Substance Player whenever a material is loaded. Users no longer have to start from a blank slate, they can test or tweak at will, relying on color combinations handpicked by a fashion expert.

For more information, please visit the Substance Source website.

Pricing and Availability

The new materials are included as part of Substance Source, which is available to Substance Live users. Substance Live is available for $19.90/month for Indie users, and $99.90/month for Pro users.

About Allegorithmic

Allegorithmic is the industry leader in 3D texture and material creation technologies. More than 100,000 users in the domains of games and entertainment, film and VFX, architecture, and design rely on Allegorithmic’s award-winning Substance texture and material authoring software for developing the next generation of digital content. Clients include: Activision, Sony Computer Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Ubisoft and Gensler. Founded in 2003, Allegorithmic is based in France with offices in Clermont-Ferrand, Lyon and Paris, and has global offices in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Seoul.