Pre AIA News—Abvent to Showcase Complete 3D Visualization Portfolio

France’s Abvent will be in attendance at AIA National 2017 in Orland—full war chest of tools in hand.

France’s Abvent SA isn’t always at the AIA National Convention at Expo. In fact, it seems like forever since the software company—which has recently been in acquisition mode—has actually exhibited there. The AIA National Convention & Expo is the largest conference for architects in the United States. ¹

Abvent’s Arsenal for Architects—Full Display

In a company press release, Abvent noted it will be exhibiting its complete and powerful 3D visualization portfolio at the AIA 2017 National Convention, which starts 27 April and runs through the weekend.

During the event (their booth is #2980) the company will be presenting their software solutions around the AIA’s conference theme of “anticipate” meaning what architects should be thinking about when anticipating client and firm needs, challenges, and change in architecture and design.

Abvent will showcase its flagship product, Artlantis 6.5, a family of stand-alone rendering applications developed for architects and designers specifically. Artlantis Studio 6.5—the animation version of the product—supports the easy production of high-res 3D renderings and iVisit360 panoramas, iVisit360 VR Objects, and animations.

The recently acquired Twinmotion software is currently at version 2016 and brings to architecture, urban planning, and landscape design professionals interactive rendering and live motion or simulated environmental effects.

Render[in] for SketchUp is a plugin solution that brings the Artlantis real-time physical radiosity engine to the world of Trimble’s SketchUp. Both SketchUp Make and SketchUp Pro users can run this rendering plugin.

If you are not attending AIA National this week, you can learn more about these tools at the links above. To learn about Abvent visit them online here.