Nemetschek’s ALLPLAN Acquires BTG IT & Consulting—Bolsters BIM Infrastructure Leadership

ALLPLAN, the German CAD/BIM AEC solutions provider, has announced recently that they have acquired BTG IT & Consulting GmbH, based in Graz, Austria. The acquisition took effect 1 March 2017.

Adding Bridge Engineering Expertise

BTG IT & Consulting GmbH is a consulting and IT company specializing in bridge engineering and provides best-in-class solutions and consulting services. The move means ALLPLAN’s customers will have additional expertise options enabling them to further accelerate innovations and optimize the planning processes in terms of quality and efficiency.

Key Takeaways

Allplan Engineering is aiming to become the leading BIM tool for infrastructure as governments begin mandating BIM deliverables for all infrastructure projects. The BTG IT & Consulting expertise means their excellent high-end and internally developed software solution, RM Bridge, gets added to the overall Nemetschek tool chest under the ALLPLAN subsidiary.

“With BTG IT & Consulting GmbH we have acquired an established technology leader with globally respected bridge engineers and software development specialists. It’s a perfect portfolio fit to further expand our leadership in the engineering sector and set the pace in the industry,” says Richard Brotherton, Managing Director at ALLPLAN GmbH.

BTG IT & Consulting GmbH is located in Graz, Austria. The company is a globally recognized expert consultancy for bridge engineering and offers calculation services, consulting engineering, construction engineering and consulting and sales for Allplan Engineering as a BIM solution for bridge engineering.

Global Expertise and Experience

BTG IT & Consulting has been involved in stunning bridge projects around the globe, including the Stone Cutters Bridge in Hong Kong; the feasibility study and software development for floating suspension bridges in Norway (Björnafjorden and Halsafjorden Bridge); the Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, UAE; the Ada Bridge over Sava in Serbia; the viaduct over Contreras Reservoir, Spain; the Dou-Shan Extradosed Viaduct in Taiwan; the Ma-Chang Cable Stayed Bridge in South Korea, and many more.

“With our specialized expertise in bridges, and having served the international bridge community for decades, we feel ALLPLAN forms a perfect synergy for us, which will result in an expansion of BIM for bridges that will satisfy the international infrastructure market. It will be our honor to work in this company, which was established as an ‘engineering firm for the construction industry’,” says Dr. Vanja Samec, Managing Director of BTG IT & Consulting GmbH.

Mandating BIM in Infrastructure Projects

Starting in Germany in 2020, BIM will be mandatory in all infrastructure projects. This follows global governmental trends in instituting BIM delivers for government and publically funded AEC projects, from buildings to infrastructure.

The German company ALLPLAN is already one of the most powerful and successful BIM solutions for infrastructure projects. Its technology is based on world’s leading geometry modeling engine: Siemens Parasolid modeling kernel. Allplan Engineering features integrated pre-stressing tendons, couplers, and PythonParts enabling highly automated modeling for engineers. Sections along arbitrary curves and outstanding visualizations are possible through the integration of CineRender from MAXON, which document engineering projects in a unique and highly efficient way.

Markus Tretheway, Vice President Product Management, ALLPLAN GmbH, summarizes the situation: “We have many years of experience in the infrastructure market and with our practical, market-oriented developments we have put our customers and ourselves in a great position to tackle the challenges of BIM for infrastructure projects. With the takeover of the bridge experts from BTG IT & Consulting we are further strengthening our position and accelerating our international growth.”

To learn more please visit: http://www.btg-itc.com

Bridges in Photos Above

Stunning bridge projects from BTG IT & Consulting (from left to right): Sheikh Zayed Bridge, UAE (by courtesy of Rendel Limited, UK), Ada Bridge over Sava, Serbia (by courtesy of Ponting Consulting Engineers Ltd., Slovenia), Viaduct over Contreras Reservoir, Spain (by courtesy of EIPSA, S.A. SENER, Spain), Bjornafjorden Floating Bridge, Norway (by courtesy of Statens Vegvesen, Norway). Copyright: BTG IT & Consulting