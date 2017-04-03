Skip to content or navigation

Event News—Kangaroo Physics Workshop by Daniel Piker

Come learn Kangaroo the simulation plugin for Rhino in lovely Barcelona, Spain, this May.

Award-winning plugin developer, Daniel Piker, will be teaching a Kangaroo Physics workshop at McNeel Europe S.L. in Barcelona, Spain.

The event takes place 17-19 May 2017.

Workshop Details

Daniel will introduce Kangaroo Physics, an interactive physics/constraint solver for designers and one of the most successful Grasshopper plugins. Kangaroo works as a physics engine performing interactive simulation, form-finding, optimization and constraint solving in real time.

The course outline is the following:

Day 1

  • Introduction — getting down the principles of form-finding and dynamic relaxation
  • Catenary arches and vaults
  • Tensile membranes
  • Bending rods and grid shells

Day 2

  • Collisions/packing/distribution
  • Rigid bodies and mechanisms
  • Bending shells and origami
  • Meshing for simulation

Day 3

  • Panels and grids for architecture
  • Introduction to using the Kangaroo library via C# scripting
  • Individual project development

Course Fee – Limited Participants

The course fee is 795.eur (+VAT); students and university teachers will get a 50% discount upon proof of status. The course is taught in English. The maximum number of participants is 8-10.

To sign up go here now contact Rodrigo at McNeel.

01 - Kangaroo is one of the most popular plugins for Rhino and Piker is a master. This is a great opportunity for those Rhino users over in Europe this May.

