Event News—Kangaroo Physics Workshop by Daniel Piker

Award-winning plugin developer, Daniel Piker, will be teaching a Kangaroo Physics workshop at McNeel Europe S.L. in Barcelona, Spain.
The event takes place 17-19 May 2017.
Workshop Details
Daniel will introduce Kangaroo Physics, an interactive physics/constraint solver for designers and one of the most successful Grasshopper plugins. Kangaroo works as a physics engine performing interactive simulation, form-finding, optimization and constraint solving in real time.
The course outline is the following:
Day 1
- Introduction — getting down the principles of form-finding and dynamic relaxation
- Catenary arches and vaults
- Tensile membranes
- Bending rods and grid shells
Day 2
- Collisions/packing/distribution
- Rigid bodies and mechanisms
- Bending shells and origami
- Meshing for simulation
Day 3
- Panels and grids for architecture
- Introduction to using the Kangaroo library via C# scripting
- Individual project development
Course Fee – Limited Participants
The course fee is 795.eur (+VAT); students and university teachers will get a 50% discount upon proof of status. The course is taught in English. The maximum number of participants is 8-10.
To sign up go here now contact Rodrigo at McNeel.