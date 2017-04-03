Event News—Kangaroo Physics Workshop by Daniel Piker

by

Come learn Kangaroo the simulation plugin for Rhino in lovely Barcelona, Spain, this May.

Award-winning plugin developer, Daniel Piker, will be teaching a Kangaroo Physics workshop at McNeel Europe S.L. in Barcelona, Spain.

The event takes place 17-19 May 2017.

Workshop Details

Daniel will introduce Kangaroo Physics, an interactive physics/constraint solver for designers and one of the most successful Grasshopper plugins. Kangaroo works as a physics engine performing interactive simulation, form-finding, optimization and constraint solving in real time.

The course outline is the following:

Day 1

Introduction — getting down the principles of form-finding and dynamic relaxation

Catenary arches and vaults

Tensile membranes

Bending rods and grid shells

Day 2

Collisions/packing/distribution

Rigid bodies and mechanisms

Bending shells and origami

Meshing for simulation

Day 3

Panels and grids for architecture

Introduction to using the Kangaroo library via C# scripting

Individual project development

Course Fee – Limited Participants

The course fee is 795.eur (+VAT); students and university teachers will get a 50% discount upon proof of status. The course is taught in English. The maximum number of participants is 8-10.

To sign up go here now contact Rodrigo at McNeel.