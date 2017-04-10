Autodesk Celebrating 35 Under 35 Young Designers—Part of AutoCAD Turning 35 Years-Old

by

To celebrate AutoCAD’s upcoming 35th birthday in December of 2017, Autodesk is noting the work of talented young design and technical professionals under 35 years-old.

Can you believe AutoCAD is turning 35 years old this coming December? Half way to 40 seems like ancient history for computer technologies, but it’s young for receiving industry recognition.

In recognition of the CAD stalwart’s upcoming birthday gig, Autodesk is introducing 35 noted designers under 35 years-old. From their blog:

Our software has been instrumental in designing some of the world’s most beautiful, groundbreaking, and innovative products and buildings, and now we’re looking forward to seeing how the next generation of creators uses it. With that in mind, we’re proud to announce the AutoCAD 35 Under 35 young designers list.

The First Five Designers

Autodesk has identified and noted the first five (of 35) designers to be recognized for their talents and achievements. They are a very interesting bunch, and they all share in common a use of AutoCAD software in their design and creative pursuits.

The first five include Jort Heijen, founder of Red Layer Guitars in the Netherlands, Fabiola Morcillo, surreal pop artist and digital designer in Chile, Kristin DiStefano, large construction project manager at Richter+Ratner (USA), Brandon Loehr, civil engineer AutoCAD evangelist at CADintentions.com, and Sarah Rosenblatt, historical preservation architect at Murphy Burnham & Buttrick (USA).

If there is a young designer, architect or technical professional under 35 that you think deserves to be on the AutoCAD 35 Under 35 List, you can let Autodesk know at the bottom of this page.