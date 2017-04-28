Allegorithmic Launches Contest for Artists—Help Bring the Art Toy ‘MAT’ to Life

by

Allegorithmic launches design contest for 3D artists—creates new 3D character but only takes that creation half way. Company looking for contests to compete to bring “MAT” to life with lots of personality.

Meet MAT, a fully modeled 3D figurine in need of some personality. (see image 01).

Give A Little Dude Some Character

The folks at Allegorithmic have launched a design contest for artists to give some character and personality to their 3D creation: MAT.

Using Substance Painter, contestants will decide who—and what—MAT is. Is it an alien? A soldier? An athlete? With the choice freely up to the artist, participants in the contest can freely compete for the best personality creation for MAT. The top four entrants will win thousands of dollars in prizes and from co-sponsors Nvidia, Wacom, and Artoyz.

The competition is fully Substance Painter-based. All work must be done in Substance Painter and entries will be published on the Allegorithmic website, as well as in an open gallery hosted by so-sponsor Sketchfab.

For those who are not yet Substance Painter users, Allegorithmic is offering a free 30-day trial of Substance Painter, along with a 20-minute tutorial video that will give prospective contestants all the information they need to create their own version of MAT. Allegorithmic will also provide 14 materials from its Substance Source library at no cost to help entrants get started.

These Prizes are Big! — Details

This contest has some incredibly big prizes. The first place entry will receive a prize pack valued at over $7,000.USD, including an Nvidia Quadro M6000, a Wacom Mobile Studio Pro 16, and all 22 of the Elements Alpha Series from Artoyz.

The second and third place entrants, as well as one student winner, will also receive prize packs that include NVIDIA hardware, digital creation tools from Wacom and art toys from Artoyz’s special collection. The winners will be announced on 23 May 2017.

Artists from all disciplines are encouraged to compete. For complete rules on the design contest go here to the “Meet MAT” contest page.