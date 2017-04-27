AIA 2017: Germany’s Nemetschek Group Brands Big at AIA Conference in Orlando

by

It is probably about time the Nemetschek Group of Germany, a global AEC software leader, presented the power of the group brand itself to the US architecture market. That is exactly what is happening this week in Orlando, Florida, where the 2017 AIA National Convention and Exhibition is taking place over the next three days.

A Singular Voice With Multiple Solutions

Nemetschek SE, a Munich, Germany-based strategic holdings company, now has a US-based strategic office in Washington, DC, a move that reflects the company’s aspirations to further penetrate the largest AEC market in the world. With 14 strong brands focused on optimizing the process of designing, building, and managing buildings—and on true-to-life visualization—Nemetschek SE’s mission in presenting this central brand is likely aimed at showing both cohesion and interoperability and alignment between all of its software companies in AEC as well as the scale and breadth of the overall Nemetschek brand’s holdings.

Key Takeaways

The European AEC software leader appears to be taking its first steps in the US in leveraging its global Nemetschek brand by reinforcing its group aligned software companies which share Open BIM philosophies, share interoperability technologies and arrangements, and target different types of players and workflows in the whole AEC industry. As a first step, the unification of companies under a larger umbrella brand may lead to new perceptions about both the larger holding company and its many brands.

At the opening of the conference today, Sean Flaherty, chief strategic officer at the Nemetschek Group, commented that “we are very happy to be presented by Bluebeam, GRAPHISOFT, and Vectorworks this year. All three brands are strong players in the US with excellent vertical solutions. They understand the needs of the building industry and provide true value through open standards and model quality.”

Global and US Market Leaders in Brand

The three brands exhibiting and presenting at AIA 2017 this year include Pasadena, California-based Bluebeam, Budapest, Hungary-based GRAPHISOFT, and Vectorworks, Inc. of Columbus, Maryland. Each company had dominant market share leadership in markets around the world.

Here’s a rundown on what is on tap at each this week:

Bluebeam

Bluebeam, a leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the AEC industry, is returning to AIA 2017 to talk with attendees about workflows, design challenges, technology, and the latest enhancements to Bluebeam Revu. Launched earlier this year, Revu 2017 enables architects to manage all 2D and 3D project communication with a document-based collaboration platform as well as advanced markup and automation tools. At the show, Bluebeam will demonstrate how design professionals can leverage the power of Revu to increase collaboration and streamline workflows. It will also exhibit their latest measurement, estimation, and image-based tools, including new 360° photo and 3D PDF solutions.

GRAPHISOFT

GRAPHISOFT North America will be showcasing its award-winning app, BIMx, with new virtual reality (VR) capabilities via Google Cardboard. GRAPHISOFT will also give a preview of the new features to appear in the next version of BIM software, ARCHICAD 21, to their users at the annual Customer Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, April 28, 8–10 a.m.

On Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.–12 p.m., Richard Crowe, AIA, principal GRC Architects, will give a talk entitled “Small Firms, Big Projects Powered by BIM” in which he will present different case studies. Attendees will get a snapshot into the ever-evolving world of BIM, with emphasis on cutting-edge BIM benefits, including level-of-detailing strategies, accessing of construction documentation, and model sharing throughout the design process.

Also, designLAB, an award-winning Boston firm working with GRAPHISOFT solutions, will receive an AIA Honor Award for Interior Architecture on Friday, April 28, 3:30–4:30 p.m., for the design of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Claire T. Carney Library.

Vectorworks

Vectorworks, Inc., a global design and BIM software developer, will offer personalized Vectorworks®Architect software demos and presentations on features that enable designers to complete any project in any phase of design. There will be demo stations of 3D laser scanning, advanced 3D modeling tools, virtual reality and BIM, as well as previews of upcoming immersive technologies.

From 2D drafting and 3D modeling to creating coordinated construction documents and fully developed BIM models, Vectorworks Architect helps connect the entire design process from concept to construction, allowing architects to do more than just BIM. With Vectorworks, designers can take on a project of any scale, from urban planning to high-rise buildings to interior renovations and fit-outs.

For events tomorrow and Saturday:

Friday, 28 April — How BIM and VR Go Hand in Hand: 11:00 AM; From Laser Scan to Model: 2:00 PM; Next Gen 3D Modeling: 2:30 PM

Saturday, 29 April — Next Gen 3D Modeling: 10:00 AM; How BIM and VR Go Hand in Hand: 10:30 AM

There will be demos of new immersive technologies in the years to come that will offer new ways to view and present models to better sell clients:

Previously introduced with Vectorworks 2017 in September of 2016, web view and virtual reality will receive substantial usability and visual improvements, such as ambient occlusion.

Using panorama capabilities, designers and clients may experience the model in wide immersive view.

Using an iOS® or Android™ mobile device and a 2D floor plan, designers may benefit from Augmented Reality technology to view a 3D, virtual version of their model on top of their plan.

About The Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group, Munich, is a globally leading software provider for the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) industry. With its 14 brands, the Nemetschek Group now serves around 2.3 million users in 142 countries from 60 locations worldwide. Founded in 1963 by Professor Georg Nemetschek, the company focuses on innovations such as Open Building Information Modeling (Open BIM) for the AEC market of tomorrow. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company generated revenue of EUR 337.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 88.0 million in 2016.