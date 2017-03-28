Vectorworks 2017 Service Pack 3 Intros New IFC Mapping and More…

by

Service Pack 3 for Vectorworks 2017 includes more than just bug fixes—performance improvements are capped by new IFC mapping features.

Vectorworks, Inc., has introduced several new features beyond fixes in its latest service pack (SP3) for its Vectorworks 2017 product line. A key new feature involves Open BIM. The latest service pack adds fixes and improvements to the entire 2017 product line including Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer, and Vision.

“Vectorworks 2017 was a monumental release for us, but we haven’t stopped working to make it the best design software available,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “This feature-heavy Service Pack 3 update reinforces our mission to develop user-friendly and adaptable software that achieves high-quality performance for the ever-changing needs of today’s professional design firms. What’s more, our service packs are a free added benefit to all customers.”

Open BIM, IFC, and BCF BIM Workflows

New BIM-centric features enhanced or added in the latest 2017 release include a new IFC (Industry Foundation Classes) Data Mapping command, ensuring that IFC has been mapped before exporting to a BIM model. The new mapping command will aid architects working with various BIM workflows and other BIM products used by their consultants, contractors, and clients.

Other BIM improvements include a new IFC symbol import capability wherein it is now possible to instance symbol data, reducing file import time and size.

Other Updates

For a more productive 3D workflow and faster navigation, designers will benefit from improved capability with 3Dconnexion’s 3D mouse. Designers can make use of the 3D mouse and design with two hands for better workflow customization. Functionality on the Mac now aligns with that of Windows.

More than 13 times as many high-quality 3D plants from VBvisual are now available by default, at the time of use, enabling more efficient workflows and offering improved visualizations.

When exporting sheet layers to DWG, only the visible objects are exported. This significantly improves the file size when exporting a small, cropped viewport from a large file.

Overall performance improvements include but are not limited to the Vectorworks Graphics Module (VGM), structural member object, viewport data visualization, and BCF Manager.

Service Pack 3 Updates in Vision 2017

Since acquisition of the product previously known as ESP Vision, Vectorworks has been committed to the continued development and improved performance of the Vision previsualization software. To this end, the Vision 2017 Service Pack 3 received improvements, notably to rendering quality and speed.

“I must say, improvements are noticeable and as a customer that makes me happy,” said Gaspar Potcnik, a Vectorworks user, acknowledging the Vision updates. “The new render is much more user-friendly.”

Other new Vision updates with SP3 include:

New Export Video command — allows designers to render out a movie of the currently rendered scene as a video file for improved sharing of design ideas with clients and colleagues

Significantly faster file load times

Video capture devices can easily be customized for screen displays

More realistic textured objects

Current Vectorworks users can apply Service Pack 3 updates by running the “Check for Updates” command, and those purchasing a Vectorworks 2017 license after the Service Pack 3 release should double check that it was downloaded. Vision users can obtain the links to download Service Pack 3 updates by visiting the tech bulletin.

To learn more about Vectorworks 2017 software, visit vectorworks.net/2017.