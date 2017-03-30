Registration Opens for 2017 Vectorworks Design Summit

by

Vectorworks, Inc., has announced the open registration of their upcoming 2017 Vectorworks Design Summit.

Global design and BIM software maker, Vectorworks, Inc., is inviting professionals, educators, and students in the AEC, landscape, and entertainment industries to attend the third annual Vectorworks Design Summit, which will be held from 18 – 20 September 2017 at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel in MD.

Vectorworks Design Summit

The three day conference will consists of industry sessions, often supporting AIA-CE credits, plus inspiring keynotes, tech support, networking events, plus a hands-on-training component.

“The Vectorworks Design Summit is the most efficient and cost-effective way to obtain software training,” said Nicole Davison, vice president of sales at Vectorworks. “Based on feedback from our community of designers, this year’s event boasts even more lab-style training sessions and one-on-one tech support, along with multiple accredited speaking sessions by industry thought leaders. We’re always looking for more opportunities to make designers’ jobs easier and help them grow their skills.”

Agenda and Highlights

Agenda highlights include an exhibitor happy hour and a Customer Appreciation Dinner, as well as lunches and breaks between all sessions.

There will be two keynotes headlining the event, including one by Brad Cloepfil, founding principle of award-winning architecture firm, Allied Works Architecture, and more than 30 sessions led by industry experts, some of which are listed below:

Greg Henderson, founder of Arx Pax Labs, Inc.

Steve Shelley, president of Field Template LLC

Bryan Goff, director of design + sciences at Grey Leaf Design, Inc.

Todd McCurdy, vice president of Huitt-Zollars

Session and training topics will span many subject areas that will help Vectorworks users with topics on BIM (building information modeling), moving from 2D to 3D, water-efficient landscape design, working with interoperability issues like IFC, DWG, et cetera, graphical scripting (algorithmic design), event design and more.

Last year’s Design Summit received high marks from attendees, such as Chris Burgin of Axxis Inc., who said his favorite part of the Design Summit was, “learning tips to make my workflow faster, learning about upcoming and new features and meeting other people who are excited about Vectorworks.”

Registration Details

Registration and other pricing details below:

Now until May 31 , attendees can save $200 and register for $499, as well as take advantage of discounted rooms at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, the conference’s headquarters, for $199 per night.

, attendees can save $200 and register for $499, as well as take advantage of discounted rooms at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, the conference’s headquarters, for $199 per night. Until April 30 , there is a buy one, get one free special on registration.

, there is a buy one, get one free special on registration. From May 31 until August 8 , admission for the event will increase to $599, and room rates will be $222 per night.

, admission for the event will increase to $599, and room rates will be $222 per night. Post- August 9 , registration will cost $699 with room rates at $222 per night.

, registration will cost $699 with room rates at $222 per night. As part of Vectorworks’ commitment to supporting the academic community, students and professors can register from now until May 31 for just $49, or at any time after for $99.

To see the full list of sessions and to register, please visit vectorworks.net/design- summit.

Press can register for free by emailing Vectorworks’ Communications Manager Lauren Meyer at Lmeyer@vectorworks.net.

Join the Summit conversation by following and engaging with #VectorworksDesignSummit.