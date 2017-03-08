Event News: Vectorworks Webinar on “Transitioning to Information Modeling Workflows”

by

This webinar helps participants understand how to transition from CAD workflows to information model workflows in the landscape design industries.

Vectoworks, Inc., a global leader in BIM and CAD solutions for the AEC industry has an upcoming webinar designed for landscape design professionals like landscape architects. Continuing educational credits are available.

Event Details

The event posting reads: “Tight budgets, quick project turnarounds, and the emergence of BIM technologies all mean that landscape professionals need to work smarter, not harder. Learn how in a one-hour webinar from industry professionals Eric Berg, RLA, ASLA, and Robert Anderson, RLA, ASLA, as they discuss how their firms overcame the obstacles to (and are now benefiting from) transitioning to information modeling workflows from traditional CAD platforms.”

The webinar takes place on Thursday, 16 March 2017, at 2:00 – 3:00 PM, EDT (Boston). Continuing educational credits equal 1 LA CES PHD. To register for the event click here.

If you can’t make the live event the company encourages you to still register anyway. Vectorworks, Inc., will send you a link to the recording once it’s available on demand.