CL3VER teams with The Mies van der Rohe Foundation—Explore Barcelona Pavilion via Internet

The Mies van der Rohe Foundation and CL3VER seal an agreement to offer virtual visits to the Mies van der Rohe pavilion in Barcelona, Spain.

The Mies van der Rohe Foundation has signed an agreement with the award-winning software firm, CL3VER, a leading startup in the 3D visualization sector based in Barcelona, Spain, whereby CL3VER will provide the Foundation with 3D presentations via the web, mobile, and virtual reality.

Contextualizing and Experiencing Architecture

3D technology like CL3VER’s has great value to the experience of architecture as it allows the visitor to better contextualize and evaluate the project both aesthetically and functionally. It accomplishes this because it offers an interpretive tour either during a face-to-face visit or over the web or mobile app.

“Being able to have the most advanced technology allows us to provide better interpretive resources to show the cultural value of the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion,” says Anna A. Ramos Sanz, Director of the Mies van der Rohe Foundation.

Key Takeaway

The Mies van der Rohe Foundation has teamed with CL3VER to provide a unique learning architectural experience, one that is similar to an audio tour of an art museum but in this case densely visual and transportive through its unique VR and 3D technologies.

This agreement will allow both organizations to exploit their synergies within the architectural world by helping to spread awareness of the Pavilion Mies van der Rohe. It also opens the door to future collaborations centered around educational projects, virtual visits, and mobile applications to extend the experience before, during and after the visit to the pavilion.

The Interactive Tour

The reader can experience the Pavilion now! The interactive 3D tour of the Pavilion Mies van her Rohe—which incorporates both textual, pictorial, and floor plan information for a better interpretation of the significance of the building—is already accessible.

“CL3VER is thrilled to collaborate with one of the most respected institutions in the architectural world,” says Viktor Nordstrom, CEO and founder of CL3VER. “We also have the opportunity to work directly with one of the most influential buildings in modern architecture.”

In June 2016, CL3VER received the BEST of SHOW honor in the Innovation Category for the second consecutive year at the Philadelphia AIA Congress, issued by Architosh. CL3VER’s clients include more than half of the top 20 architecture studios in the world.

More Info

To visit the virtual tour of the Pavilion Mies van der Rohe, click on the image above or this URL: http://miesbcn.com/the-pavilion/virtualtour/

About the Mies van der Rohe Foundation

The Mies van der Rohe Foundation was created in 1983 by the Barcelona City Council with the initial aim of carrying out the reconstruction of the German Pavilion designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich for the 1929 Barcelona International Exhibition.

In addition to attending to the conservation and knowledge of the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion, The Foundation promotes debate, diffusion, and awareness on issues of contemporary architecture and urbanism. In pursuit of its aims, The Foundation carries out different activities such as awards, congresses, conferences, exhibitions, workshops, and facilities

More information can be found at The Foundation’s website here: www.miesbcn.com