Bluebeam Ships New Bluebeam Revu 2017 for AEC Industries

by

Bluebeam Revu 2017 is now available and offers AEC industry professionals accelerated workflows and better collaboration across the entire lifecycle of projects.

This month Bluebeam, Inc., a leading developer in the AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) industries, has released the all new Bluebeam Revu 2017 product line. The new update delivers powerful new features that will enhance and streamline common AEC industry workflows that span the entire project lifecycle.

Over 1 Million AEC Pros Use Bluebeam

Financial performance in the AEC industry comes down to more effective collaboration and Bluebeam has been the worldwide leader, adopted by world’s largest architecture, engineering and construction firms—like Gensler, Skanska, Turner, and AECOM.

Since 2002, Bluebeam has developed smart and highly effective desktop, mobile and cloud-based software solutions that utilize the open-industry standard PDF file format to share metadata, hyperlinks, bookmarks, images, attachments, and 3D data downstream to construction professionals and estimators and manufacturers. In the process, Bluebeam enables AEC professionals to maintain data integrity while speeding up project communication and collaboration.

Bluebeam solutions work across multiple platforms—including iPad and Android tablets—and in the cloud with Bluebeam Studio.

What’s New in 2017

The PDF file format dominates the AEC industries worldwide, it is the lingua franca for data documents sharing. Bluebeam Revu 2017 continues to leverage this open file format and has responded to customer requests and industry research to deliver all new features in the latest release.

Dynamic Fill — it is now easy to section off and fill complex drawing regions to generate markups and measure spaces. Rather than tracing PDF drawings point-by-point to generate polygonal regions, a one-button paint like feature spills into a region and finds its edges. Features for blanking off doors are straightforward, and it is possible to use this new tool just to create fill regions anywhere.

Quantity Link — The Extreme edition of Revu 2017 gains a new powerful feature set that allows for the dynamic linking of data in Revu to Excel spreadsheets. The new feature will be the fan favorite for estimators using Bluebeam as these link-ups can be reused on other projects quickly.

Expanded Batch Processing — new tools allow architects and engineers to apply professional signatures and seals across dozens and dozens of files without having to manually open up each file.

New Automatic Form Creation — new tools speed up forms creation for RFIs, submittals, contracts and permits.

Streamlined Measurement and Count Tools — these new tools enable construction professionals to rapidly count items, do take-offs downstream and eliminate redundancies.

Enhanced 3D PDF Features — new features enable deeper integration with 3D PDF files metadata, including visualization improvements that let AEC professionals zero in visually on particular elements in the models, while also focusing on the metadata attached to elements.

New 360 Degree Photos — Revu 2017 supports the integration of new 360 degree photos that have become popular in construction.

“With each iteration of Revu, our goal is to address the evolving workflow needs of our customers, and to produce a more integrated and powerful end-to-end solution,” says Don Jacob, Bluebeam CTO and interim CEO. “Revu 2017 accomplishes this by delivering a new suite of takeoffs and automation tools that remove repetitive and time-consuming tasks while further optimizing collaboration and workflow efficiency. As a result, technical professionals will gain a competitive advantage by producing better bids and higher quality project deliverables.”

Availability

Bluebeam Revu 2017 Standard, CAD, and eXtreme editions are available now at Bluebeam.com, and through a worldwide network of resellers. The new 2017 versions are available for the Windows 10, 8.1 service pack and Windows 7. The Mac version of Bluebeam Revu can be found here.