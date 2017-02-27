OrthoGraph I Now At Version 1.5—New LDM Features and More

by

OrthoGraph I has just surprised us with a point-5 update. The new improvements include new support for more laser distance meters (LDMs) including from Bosch and several new features.

Hot on the heels of our recent product review, OrthoGraph has announced that its OrthoGraph I building survey software system is now at version 1.5.

For those unfamiliar with the iOS and Android app, the software system offers a streamlined workflow for measuring and surveying buildings and quickly generates floor plans and BIM models on the fly while measuring in the field. Our detailed review will quickly walk you through the tool and the experience of using it.

Version 1.5—What’s News

OrthoGraph proudly states that the core success of its OrthoGraph I app system is that the company “constantly listens to users’ demands” and “never stop developing new functions.”

In version 1.5, users can now utilize more laser distance meters (more compatibility) with the added support of Bosch GLM 50C and Bosch GLM 100C LDMs. Leica Distos include E7100i (D110), D810 touch, D510 (7500i), S910, and D2.

Other updates in version 1.5 include the ability to manage projects with a large number of locations. The company says it is much easier to handle any large and complex project. Lastly, the company has made minor workflow improvements making the product and workflow faster.

To learn more visit them online here: www.orthograph.com