Event News: More Details Emerge on GRAPHISOFT User Conference Coming to Las Vegas

Details on GRAPHISOFT’s big annual BIM conference in Las Vegas are shared. This not-to-be-missed event is aimed at all ARCHICAD and BIM users, from Canada to Mexico and beyond.

Graphisoft’s upcoming North American User Conference, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, 22 – 24 March 2017, looks to be shaping up to be an important BIM conference for ARCHICAD users.

Last month we highlighted the company’s announcement on its star keynote speakers (see, Architosh, “GRAPHISOFT Announces Keynote Speakers For Its North American User Conference,” 19 Jan 2017). Now below we can share some detailed information on what lies ahead for actual conference sessions and other facts.

ARCHICAD Conference Session Notables

Here are some key highlights from the sessions at the BIM conference:

ARCHICAD 102 – The Next Step on the Road to Becoming a Power User — This session is part of the ARCHICAD basics series. BIM Consultant, Monte Chapin will teach participants ways to streamline the ARCHICAD workflow, get them familiar with the Publisher features of ARCHICAD and improve presentation and communication of design ideas with BIMx.

— This session is part of the ARCHICAD basics series. BIM Consultant, Monte Chapin will teach participants ways to streamline the ARCHICAD workflow, get them familiar with the Publisher features of ARCHICAD and improve presentation and communication of design ideas with BIMx. Beyond Design: How to Manage Construction with ARCHICAD — This unique session for intermediate users highlights the many powerful uses of ARCHICAD outside of A&E design. We will hear from John Hallgarth, founder of 3DConstructor, LLC, examine a project’s lifecycle from the perspective of a general contractor so that the power of ARCHICAD as a CM (construction management) tool can be realized.

— This unique session for intermediate users highlights the many powerful uses of ARCHICAD outside of A&E design. We will hear from John Hallgarth, founder of 3DConstructor, LLC, examine a project’s lifecycle from the perspective of a general contractor so that the power of ARCHICAD as a CM (construction management) tool can be realized. Creating Your Technology Toolkit for Sustainable Design — This session for intermediate/advanced users of ARCHICAD intends to document how the firm Orcutt | Winslow built a comprehensive toolkit for sustainable design using BIM as a platform and ARCHICAD-complimentary. It explores LEED v4 and Living Building Challenge as well as the correlation between a high-performance building envelope and energy reduction.

AIA Credits Plus Power Networking

Earning AIA credits is something all architects have to do, and GRAPHISOFT’s annual event will enable architects to do exactly that.

The conference gathers what GRAPHISOFT likes to call ‘Power Users’ and lets them tell the other attendees how they get it done every day. Some of this year’s Power Users were regular attendees just a few years ago so GRAPHISOFT likes to tout the educational value gained by attending the annual BIM event.

I asked a GRAPHISOFT representative what is so special about their conference in North America. “This User Conference is special because it brings together a passionate group of users who may never have met or interacted otherwise,” said the representative. “That provides value because many ARCHICAD users may face some hurdles in building a reliable network of peers who can support them or provide resources during projects.”

The Keynotes

We already published a story on the keynote speakers some time ago but we’ll recap here by noting that superstar architecture firm BIG and global design and architecture website, Architizer.com, will both field executives or company founders for keynote sessions.