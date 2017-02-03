Abvent’s New Atlantis 6.5—Unlimited Render Nodes and More

by

This week French software company Abvent has announced a significant update to their venerable rendering software program for the AEC market, Artlantis version 6.5. The teaser video (see below) looks compelling.

What’s New—Artlantis 6.5

There are some big new items of importance in this update, including the new Render Manager. Similar to Artlantis’ previous ‘batch render’ feature, Render Manager allows users to launch the calculation of images, panoramas, and animations on their own computers and have them batch to other computers on the local network for accelerated rendering. This update, in other words, provides render slave app that you install on either Mac or Windows computers on your network for distributed network rendering. The best part is Artlantis 6.5 delivers this with an unlimited number of render nodes for free.

The real-time Preview window now works in ‘draft’ mode. Users have the option between a preview window set to display speed or high definition accuracy. This new feature helps users iterate much faster—as does the distributed network rendering.

Twinmotion Export

Abvent acquired Twinmotion last year (see, Architosh, “Twinmotion developer KA-RA has joined the Abvent Group,” 19 April 2016) and it was only a matter of time, and release, that Artlantis featured a direct connection to the noteworthy interactive rendering tool. Users can now export directly to the Twinmotion file format (.tma).

Twinmotion is a leading and award-winning interactive rendering software where the focus is on life-like interactivity and motion, not visual fidelity. In Twinmotion 2016, the current version, users can bring trees to life, model and arrange compelling scenes with moving people, trees, and backgrounds.

The other new big feature with version 6.5 is the physical sky. New realistic clouds are integrated into the physical sky, while ‘God rays’ effect is now visible behind glass surfaces.

Availability and More Details

Interested readers can download a free, 30-day trial version of Artlantis 6.5 by clicking here. To see the visual quality of Artlantis 6.5 visit this gallery here.

To follow Abvent’s Artlantis on Facebook go here.

To follow Architosh on Twitter or Facebook click on the links.