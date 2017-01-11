Open Design Alliance Releases Teigha 4.2.4—Support for Autodesk ReCap Files

by

In further news from the ODA, the open consortium group has released Teigha 4.2.2 to developers in early January. The release adds support for reading and visualizing Autodesk ReCap™ point cloud files (.rcs) which are commonly used to attach point cloud data to .dwg files.

“Incremental save significantly improves the speed of saving to .dwg,” commented Neil Peterson, ODA President. “It’s an important feature for developers of CAD editors and other applications that save files frequently.”

Teigha Gets Beta Support for Persistent Transactions

The new support of persistent transactions means ODA’s developer members can begin to test this new technology in beta format. Persistent transactions are essentially technology that enables a complete saving of undo/redo changes to a file between sessions. The technology can be used to allow for a complete saving of the history of changes to a DWG files in a compact format. Basically, this is “history” support for DWG files.

Additional 4.2.2 changes include enhancements to PDF export to support PDF/A, visualization of 3D PDF (PRC) files, improvements to DGN underlay support, and fixes for issues reported by ODA members.

About Teigha

Teigha is the ODA’s brand name for its software development kit (SDK) technologies, including kernels, libraries and frameworks that enable independent software developers (ISVs) to build powerful engineering applications that provide full native file support for .dwg and .dgn (AutoCAD and Microstation, file formats, respectively) CAD formats.

The Teigha technologies are packaged as products available to developers; member developers join at different levels (eg: Commercial, Sustaining, Founding, Corporate) which grants them different access rights. The ODA’s members are some of the biggest CAD giants in the world. To learn more about the ODA go here.