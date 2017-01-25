HOOPS Communicator 2017 Improves Performance—Advances 3D Web Visualization

by

Tech Soft 3D, a leading provider of software development tools and 3D PDF solutions to the engineering industry from Bend, Oregon, announces in January 2017 the release of HOOPS Communicator 2017 SDK, a simple, powerful toolkit for advanced 3D web visualization.

“The world of engineering graphics today is stunning and vibrant, and tremendously complex when creating applications for the web, and every year new web technologies result in better performance and increased complexity,” said Guido Hoffmann, HOOPS Communicator Product Manager. “The team has worked hard this year to improve the product in all areas and with this release, we have further streamlined the architecture to make it even easier to integrate HOOPS Communicator into an often complex server environment.”

Advance 3D Web Visualization

HOOPS Communicator 2017 addresses these complexities with a simple, powerful toolkit for advanced 3D web visualization. High-level APIs allow users to connect 3D data to vital business intelligence and customize branding, user interface and look and feel. Whether customers are creating a web-based service or deploying a custom solution for use inside the corporate firewall, if their team can write HTML code, they will be able to add 3D content quickly.

HOOPS Communicator 2017 provides support for drawing, smart loading, semantic PMI data and improvements to the user interface including Axis Triad support and point/edge snapping for selection. Also, a simplification of server architecture, a completely reworked Model Browser (with multi-select), vastly improved touch and mobile support and level of detail support for an even faster model streaming result in a richer user experience.

About HOOPS Communicator

HOOPS Communicator integrates seamlessly into web applications to provide rich 3D data in the cloud and mobile devices. Several leading cloud providers are currently shipping commercial solutions based on HOOPS Communicator technology, including GrabCAD (now Stratasys), TeamPlatform (by 3D Systems), ARAS, Directworks and Kenesto, with much more in active development. Developers interested in evaluating HOOPS Communicator can sign up for a free 60-day trial.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading global provider of development tools that help software teams deliver successful applications, as well as the creator of the 3D format that is part of the PDF standard. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in California, France, England and Japan. The company’s toolkit products power nearly 500 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide, while the tetra4d brand of end-user products is used by many of the top manufacturing and construction firms for converting CAD data into 3D PDF. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com and www.tetra4d.com.