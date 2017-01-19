GRAPHISOFT Announces Keynote Speakers For Its North American User Conference

by

Flagship event for Graphisoft in North America will bring together renowned keynote speakers and a powerful BIM technology course line up, offering unique learning experiences and networking opportunities for attendees.

Now in its third year, GRAPHISOFT’s North American User Conference heads to Las Vegas for 22-24 March 2017; it the only 100 percent ARCHICAD focused event this side of the Atlantic ocean.

Learn From Visionaries and Power Users

GRAPHISOFT’s clients are visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders demanding cutting-edge technology and tools that help them build and design physical spaces. Presentations from ARCHICAD “Power Users” and GRAPHISOFT experts help conference attendees explore ARCHICAD to push the limits of design and empower them to use building information modeling in disruptive ways.

“Our unparalleled software solution is ideal for anyone who designs, renovates or constructs buildings,” said Steve Benford, Managing Director, at GRAPHISOFT North America. “This is a special opportunity to focus on our users, who are highly passionate and benefit greatly from meeting with like-minded professionals.”

Keynote Speaker Line-Up

GRAPHISOFT this year has truly exciting visionary speakers. The first of two keynote speakers is Marc Kushner, co-founder and CEO of online showcase and industry resource, Architizer. Architzer is a top global online website for the design and AEC community.

In addition, Bjark Ingels Group (BIG) partner, Kai-Uwe Bergmann will also deliver a keynote. The architecture firm BIG is the most dominant name in cutting edge, innovative architectural design operating out of headquarters in Denmark and a large US office in New York City. BIG’s impact on technology in practice is tremendous (see, Architosh, “How BIG’s influence can reframe the role of BIM in Architecture,” 18 April 2015)

Both Kushner and Bergmann live and breath at the intersection of architecture and technology, where GRAPHISOFT aims to dominate with its cutting edge BIM and design technologies.

As conference attendees learn from the expert course instructors and keynote speakers, the friendly, all-access atmosphere of the gathering gives them time to speak one-on-one about hot industry topics, trends, and technologies.

The AIA-approved course line-up earns attendees up to 15 AIA Learning Units by conference end. The networking opportunities between like-minded, passionate ARCHICAD users and even developers of the software allow for spontaneous brainstorming and problem-solving sessions. No other conference delivers as many chances to forge new alliances, build new business contacts, and discuss implementing a new technology or BIM workflow; the opportunity to interact face-to-face with ARCHICAD developers and power users is invaluable.

More Info and Registration

For registration information, venue details and more on the conference agenda, please visit http://bimconference.graphisoftus.com/.