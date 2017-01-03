Featured Video: The New OrthoGraph I System

by

In this featured video Architosh showcases all the capabilities and uses of the all new OrthoGraph I mobile cloud-based app for Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices, used in conjunction with laser distance meters like the Leica DISTO D2. Learn how to streamline field dimensioning and take data straight into BIM and CAD applications.

Architosh Looks at the new OrthoGraph I mobile application

To catch a special feature used with Leica DISTO D2 and OrthoGraph I, check out the video at 1:01. To watch the BIM features check out 1:46.

Key New Features To Watch For

Hit the play and learn about key features, including:

easily create accurate floor plans—via sketches that turn to straight walls, doors, openings.

connect OrthoGraph to laser distance meter (LDM) devices to automate survey work and create automatic floor plans in 3D.

measure diagonals for ultra accurate room dimensions.

export your final dimensioned results directly into BIM applications via IFC export.

export plans and reports into PDF and popular CAD formats like DXF.

To learn more visit OrthoGraph online here. Or read this feature article here (see, Architosh, “Lasers and iPads—How OrthoGraph Solves AEC Problems,” 2 November 2016).

Images From Video