Event: ThinkParametric Course—Using Galapagos for Grasshopper

Learn how to use Galapagos with Grasshopper to optimize four clustered buildings for optimal views against core criteria like building area, depth and shape constraints, etc—from ThinkParametric.

The Thinkparametric folks have a new course coming up titled, “Views Optimization Using Galapagos for Grasshopper” and it continues from the Galapagos 101 course to a more hands-on case study.

By mastering Galapagos and getting an understanding of the power of an evolutionary solver, ThinkParametric says designers can make smarter and better-informed decisions early on in the design process.

Algorithmic Design Training—More Details on Course

“Data driven design is on the rise and with the advent of sophisticated and powerful software this process becomes more easy and manageable over time. Knowing how to use these tools effectively will allow you to make smarter and more informed design decision early on in the design process. This course will focus on creating your own optimization tools inside Grasshopper using Galapagos,” says the folks at ThinkParametric.

The course is loosely based on a real-life project located in Mexico City. Four building blocks will be algorithmically configured according to their views. (see images 02 – 03) The goal is to optimize views from the four buildings, configured in a formation best for maximum views and thus optimized for higher rentable rates. This is an architectural solution to a common developer problem of maximizing investment dollars on commercial space.

Through working with Galapagos and Grasshopper, four optimized building blocks will be formed that optimize views while each building matches certain amounts of square feet and maintains reasonable depth and shape and distances from all other buildings.

About ThinkParametric

At ThinkParametric, we believe technology is the driving force to improve the built environment and overcome the enormous challenges this industry faces. There is currently a huge gap between the speed at which these technologies are being developed and its adoption within companies and educational institutions.

To reduce this gap we created a platform providing technology education relevant to the industry allowing professionals to learn at their own pace and stay up-to-date.