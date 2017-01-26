CloudCities Update Focuses on BIM—New IFC Support and Password Protected Scenes

by

San Francisco and Zurich, Switzerland-based CloudCities, has announced this week that their CloudCities platform now supports IFC (Industry Foundation Classes) for BIM interoperability as well as other new important features like private scenes.

CloudCities—Leading the Way for Online 3D Interactive Cities

CloudCities is an online platform for visualizing, editing and publishing interactive 3D urban models. A significant feature in CloudCities is its integrated spreadsheet tools where model data is accessible; CloudCities dramatically simplifies creating 3D content and combining it with data.

In addition to the new IFC support—which by the way includes the reading of IFC 2×3 and IFC 4 files—CloudCities features new privacy settings that enable users to create private scenes. Such scenes are only visible to the owner, but they can also be setup with password access granted to specific users.

The new IFC support includes easy-to-understand grouping options, and visualization is fast due to CloudCities 3D streaming technology. Also new in this version is a new attribute editor, that enables data to be shown in the onboard spreadsheet side-by-side with the 3D view. When a user selects an object in a scene, the corresponding row in the spreadsheet will automatically be highlighted. Vice-versa, selecting a row in the spreadsheet will automatically highlight the corresponding 3D object in the viewport. The zoom tool option lets you easily find the object you are editing.

About CloudCities

CloudCities is the leading platform for publishing interactive 3D city models. It runs in any web browser and on any mobile device, no plugins needed. Share on social media, or embed the 3D viewport directly into your website. CloudCities enables customers from various industries to publish 3D models and links analytic data.

CloudCities revolutionizes how urban planners and architects can communicate new development projects. Real estate agents use it to visualize developments and connected property details. CloudCities provides lightweight tools for facility and campus management. It transforms the way construction firms visualize building progress and compare planned models to reality data, e.g. from drone scans.

CloudCities is a fast growing 3D web startup based in Walnut Creek, CA, and Zurich, Switzerland, founded in December 2012.