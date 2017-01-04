Autodesk Ending 123D Apps—Features To Go Into Other Products

by

Autodesk in 2017 will shut down its Autodesk 123D.com domain and apps along with it—users encouraged to look into other products. Autodesk Circuits remains in its own domain.

Back in mid-December Autodesk announced that it was ending its Autodesk 123D apps due to a growing portfolio of tools that overlap each other. Sarah O’Rouke, of Autodesk, stated in a blog post:

We’re incredibly proud of these products, and even more proud of what you all have MADE with them. But we recognize that the portfolio has become complex. We are making some changes to simplify our Autodesk portfolio and workflows for people everywhere who love to make things. We are consolidating these tools and features into key apps such as Tinkercad, Fusion 360, and ReMake.

Early 2017 Things Shut Down

Back in 2011, in the summer of that year, we wrote that it “seems many have or are attempting to compete with Google’s phenomenally popular SketchUp modeling program.” Indeed, Autodesk’s new 123D applications were very much initially aimed at tinkerers, makers and young beginners including children.

Flash forward six years. While the company notes millions have unlocked creativity with the Autodesk 123D apps, it seems these tools will roll into other apps.

In the beginning the 123D line of apps just included a few, including 123D Make and 123D Catch. But things grew…into 123D Circuits, 123D Creature, 123D Design, and others. You can learn all about them at this address: http://www.123dapp.com

Tinkercad

Tinkercad is a web browser-based 3D modeler. It resembles SketchUp at a fundamental level; it can be used for making models for 3D printing. Autodesk ReMake is another tool that will absorb features from the soon to be defunct 123D apps. 123D Catch generated 3D models from photos, which is essentially what ReMake does.

Autodesk Circuits

Meanwhile, Autodesk 123D Circuits appears to have been migrated away to Autodesk Circuits as a new branding for this technology. This looks like it may have happened quite awhile ago.

Autodesk Circuits (https://circuits.io/home/) is one of the coolest things Autodesk has done in the maker/tinkerer space. The apps enables electronic lab design via software with integrated Arduino board programming. We initially wrote about Arduino board programming back in 2011 from Copenhagen.