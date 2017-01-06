ArchiCAD Users Get ‘Best in Class’ Integration with Solibri—New Integration

by

Now it is possible to utilize Solibri Model Checker (SMC) in a faster, near real-time way with the popular BIM application ArchiCAD.

GRAPHISOFT’S ArchiCAD and Solibri have a new type of connection. It’s direct. The industry-leading model checker for the BIM industry, Solibri Model Checker (SMC) now provides a unique software extension that provides the direction link between SMC and ArchiCAD.

How it Works—Simply design, check, and amend

In the past it was necessary to save files between the two programs using IFC exports. Now with the new connection a SMC icon is added to the main menu bar in ArchiCAD. This will allow faster iterative workflows between SMC functionalities and design in real time scenarios. Solibri writes in a news release: “Simply design, check, and amend as necessary.”

With a few clicks the user can export the BIM model from ArchiCAD into SMC. Once inside SMC the user can find faults in the model through the modeling checking functionalities of SMC. These can get highlighted in the model and then replicated in both solutions. This makes it easier to select those elements back in more visually rich ArchiCAD. From there, once elements are more easily identified, the user can resolve conflicts (eg: a hard duct crashing into a steel beam) in ArchiCAD.

Beyond Clash Detection

Solibri’s SMC goes far behind clash detection. A good description of its abilities and its difference from Autodesk Navisworks can be found in this interview article with Sean Flaherty, chief strategy officer, Nemetschek SE.

“I don’t know if you have used it but they [Solibri] give you a ‘quality’ score,” stated Flaherty in an interview back in 2016.” “For contract delivery you have to get that score above a pre-determined level.” For countries and governments with mandated BIM deliverables you have to have meet certain BIM level requirements (eg: UK’s Level 2 BIM requirements). In Europe in particular, Solibri maintains a special place in the BIM toolchain and is regarded as being without peers.

SMC clearly offers the ability for the user to find not just faulty elements in the BIM model but to see all their property data: location, quantities, profile, relations and property sets. You also gain visual control and export control of components (elements) in the BIM model by layers or by floors.

“Solibri and Graphisoft share the same belief in Open BIM – meaning interoperability that benefits all users. This extension is another good example of how we in the Nemetschek Group put our user’s needs first when developing our latest software releases.” Said Heikki Kulusjärvi, Solibri CEO.

Availability

Solibri’s new functionality with ArchiCAD is available to users of both software and is available now. It supports ArchiCAD versions 16-20. For more information visit: www.solibri.com.

About Solibri

Solibri is the leader in BIM Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Providing out of the box tools for BIM validation, compliance control, design process coordination, design review, analysis and code checking. Solibri’s corporate message is to develop and market quality assurance solutions that improve the quality of BIM-based design and make the entire design and construction process more productive and cost effective. Solibri’s customers include major building owners, construction companies, architects and engineering firms in more than 70 countries.