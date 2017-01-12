Adobe Partners With Chaos Group—Integrates V-Ray Into New Project Felix

by

Adobe is targeting graphics designers with new 3D compositing and rendering application, now in an open beta. Meet Project Felix.

This week Chaos Group, a worldwide leader in computer graphics and the developer of the famed and popular V-Ray rendering engine and application, announced a strategic partnership with Adobe. Now at the push of a button, graphic designers can easily produce photorealistic 3d rendered composites using Project Felix.

V-Ray Chosen for New Adobe 3D App

V-Ray acts as a virtual camera inside of the new open public beta program called Project Felix—a new software program for both macOS and Windows-based graphic designers. Users can composite 3D assets with 2D image backgrounds and control lighting and materials and send the result through the V-Ray rendering engine powered final stage of the application.

By integrating V-Ray, a production standard in film, television, and architecture, Adobe has brought the same ray tracing technology used by companies like IKEA and Industrial Light & Magic to a much wider audience. Photorealistic rendering can now be harnessed by graphic designers and first-time 3D users with this first public beta.

“We’re thrilled that Adobe has chosen V-Ray to be the core rendering engine for Project Felix, and to be a part of a new era for 3D in graphic design,” said Peter Mitev, CEO of Chaos Group. “Together we’re bringing the benefits of photoreal rendering, and a new design workflow, to millions of creatives worldwide.”

“Working with the amazing team at Chaos Group meant we could bring the power of the industry’s top rendering engine to our users,” said Stefano Corazza, senior director of engineering at Adobe. “Thanks to their stellar team, our collaboration lets graphic designers design in a more natural flow. Each edit comes to life right before their eyes.”

With Project Felix, the software’s temporary code name, Adobe is allowing users to easily create sophisticated 3d rendering imagery without the complexity of professional 3d rendering tools such as V-Ray itself. Acting like a virtual camera, the V-Ray technology lets users test angles, perspectives, and placement of their mode in the scene; users can play with materials and alter lighting using the preview window getting immediate visual feedback on how each edit will look in the final rendered image.

Availability

Project Felix is available now as a public beta. Please visit: http://www.adobe.com/products/ project-felix.html.

About V-Ray

From architecture and design to visual effects in film and television, V-Ray is the most widely used rendering solution in the world. Whether used to showcase products at IKEA or bring the “Game of Thrones” dragons to life, V-Ray has helped artists and designers visualize their best work for over 20 years, pushing the boundaries of imagery, animation, and virtual reality. In 2017, V-Ray was honored with an Academy Award for helping to facilitate the “widespread adoption of fully ray-traced rendering [in] motion pictures.”