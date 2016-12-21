Vectorworks, Inc. Expands Software Distribution in Mexico

by

Global BIM and design software developer, Vectorworks, Inc. have announced a new partnership with Tecnología Dinámica de México (TDM) to distribute Vectorworks® software in Mexico. The partnership terms mean TDM will offer the Spanish-language version of the Vectorworks product line alongside the complete product line in English. Vision software, recently acquired by Vectorworks, Inc. will also be available from TDM in English.

Sole Distributor in Vast Mexican Market

This latest distributor deal means the Vectorworks family now has 35 distributors and growing across the globe. TDM will be the sole distributor in the vast Mexican market. Mexico is a trillion dollar economy (GDP), ranked 15th largest economy in the world, just behind Spain, Australia, and Russia (in that order).

“Coinciding with our efforts toward growing our global design community, we saw Mexico as the perfect place to support the increasing needs of local designers,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “It’s of the utmost importance for our users in Mexico to have easy access to both our software and to technical support in their native language, and we know that Tecnología Dinámica de México will offer top-notch services.”

Separate But Now Together

TDM and another trainer Arquidesk have both been independent dealers of Vectorworks in the Mexican market. They both were under Mexican Distributor, Group CVC. Now, with the support of Vectorworks, TDM and Arquidesk are partnering together to combine their areas of expertise to provide the best possible service to the Mexican market. Javier Angel Sánchez González, architect and manager at Arquidesk will bring his knowledge of Vectorworks and the industry to the partnership, while Marco Antonio Martínez, engineer at TDM will bring his sales and marketing experience.

“Arquidesk and Tecnología Dinámica de México are excited about this new era, and we are confident about the product,” said Martínez. “Joining together, we will concentrate all of our resources on making this new partnership a success, including the best training, customer support, credit options, university partnerships, seminars, webinars, expos and much more.”

Vectorworks Availability in Mexico

At this time, Vectorworks software is available for purchase through TDM over the phone at +52 (55) 8116-0193 ext. 95 or by email at marco.martinez@vectorworks. com.mx. Current students in Mexico enrolled in universities or colleges are eligible for free educational software.

For insight regarding the recent Spanish release of Vectorworks 2017, designers can also gain access to a recording of the “Spanish What’s New in Vectorworks Webinar” on demand here.

To learn more about Vectorworks 2017, visit vectorworks.net/espanol or download a free trial.