Tidbits: Vectorworks People Props, Greyscalegorilla Sale and More…

by

CAD and 3D News: We have tidbit on people props by John Helm for Vectorworks versions 2014 – 2016 for sale; plus a tidbit on Greyscalegorilla’s many new offerings and holiday time sales; and finally news of the latest Dosch product on HDRI factory settings.

Vectorworks People Props by John Helm

Architect John Helm, one of our longtime reviewers of Vectorworks software, not only has a blog with his writings but also happens to sell packages or bundles of Vectorworks People Props. His people props are available in either 12 or 25 or 35 people versions from Vectorworks 2014 to Vectorworks 2016 format.

Folks interested in these people props can view and purchase them here.

Cinema 4D Items at Greyscalegorilla

Greyscalegorilla is considered one of the sites for all things Cinema 4D. For users of that popular application, the folks at Greyscalegorilla have fantastic material libraries and app extensions that expand what is possible with Cinema 4D. They also have training videos (many if not most for free).

In 2016 the company and website started a dedicated training site. Also, an upcoming class called C4D Animation Fundamentals is coming up for 12 Dec 2016. Learn to keyframe like a pro with David Brodeur.

Dosch HDRI: Factory Buildings

Dosch has a new product called Dosch HDRI: Factory Buildings. The 119.USD CD-ROM contains 15 HDRIs of factory settings for use in your 3D rendering work, ideal sets for a variety of situations. The resolution of the spherical map HDRIs is 13,196 x 6,598 pixels.

These spherical maps are directly supported in 3D applications like Lightwave (version 6 or higher), Softimage (XSI), Autodesk Maya and Mental Ray, Pixar RenderMan, Bryce 6, Autodesk 3Ds Max, V-ray, Brazil, Cinema 4D and others.