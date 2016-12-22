MIT Professional Education Launches New CAD Course for Manufacturing

by

Scientists, researchers, engineers, innovators and managers can brush up on the latest innovations driving CAD in the manufacturing world with this new course coming to MIT Professional Education next summer.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), one of the most elite universities in the world, and its Professional Education programs are going to be launching a new course computer-aided design (CAD) course focused on innovations in the manufacturing industry.

CAD for Manufacturing Advances

The manufacturing industry has seen some of the most interesting innovations over the past five years. The emergence of additive manufacturing and new analysis and simulation tools have greatly changed the landscape of the computer-aided technologies that drive the design, engineering, and manufacturing processes.

MIT Professional Education will launch a course called “Advances in Computer-Aided Design for Manufacturing” next summer and it will take place on MIT’s campus in Cambridge.

MIT contacted Architosh about the course and we intend to learn a lot more about the creation of the new course shortly after the holiday break. The course description is here and at the link above.

Who should attend?

MIT says the course is “designed for research scientists, engineers, developers, designers, and project managers that interact with CAD software to fabricate physical objects.”

Students will be using Onshape and will be expected to bring a laptop or tablet computer that can run Onshape, which is a fully cloud-based CAD system.