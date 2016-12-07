Luxion Releases Keyshot 6.3—Advanced Rendering Tool

by

Luxion continues to expand support for the widest array of 3D product development software packages serving MCAD industries.

The latest news from Luxion, a leading software developer of advanced rendering and lighting technology, is that KeyShot version 6.3 expands its support of the very latest 3D product development platforms.

KeyShot 6.3 now supports all the latest releases of Autodesk Alias, Autodesk Inventor, Solidworks and others.

What’s New in 6.3—Details

The industry’s first real-time ray-tracing and global illumination rendering program continues to advance. In addition to 2017 versions of Autodesk products, including Maya, KeyShot 6.3 supports Siemens NX 11, Siemens SolidEdge ST9, plus enhanced and updated support for Solidworks 2017.

This expands on the previous news about new plugin support for PTC Creo 4 with PTC’s advanced rendering extension (ARX) technology powered by KeyShot.

KeyShot 6.3 also updated KeyShot Network Rendering. The latest version also updates all the native plugins to a wide range of 3D file formats and programs, including apps like Trimble’s SketchUp. The complete plugin list is here.

Availability and Trial Version

Readers interested in KeyShot 6.3 can download a trial here. The trials are pro licenses and include KeyShot Animation and KeyShotVR. Render queue and background render are disabled in trial versions, however, so reader be warned.

To learn or buy go here.