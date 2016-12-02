iOS-First Floor Plan Survey Software, OrthoGraph I, Wins ‘Best New Version of the Year’ Award

by

OrthoGraph I is a newly revitalized and expanded floor plan survey and CAD-BIM creation app that runs on both Apple’s iOS mobile operating system as well as Google Android. The mobile app has been garnering top honors in award programs for years but since its recent version, OrthoGraph I, which includes a new measurement engine and a ton of excellent new features, the survey app has been garnering increased attention in the media and at industry awards.

Winner—Best in Biz Awards 2016

The app that eliminates pencil and paper on job sites is the Silver Winner for the ‘Best New Version of the Year’ award. The Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program judged by members of the press and industry analysts and open to all companies in the world.

You can learn more about OrthoGraph I by reading our recent feature here (see, Architosh, “Lasers and iPads—How OrthoGraph Solves AEC Problems,” 2 Nov 2016).

For more info, visit them online here.