GRAPHISOFT’s ARCHICAD 20 Wins Digital Building Transition Award in France

by

GRAPHISOFT has taken the top prize in the ‘Design Tools’ category in the Digital Building Transition Awards program in France.

GRAPHISOFT’s OPEN BIM approach ensures that ARCHICAD is compatible with all the major BIM tools on the market today. The award-winning firm’s focus on IFC interoperability, real-time photo-realistic rendering, and an IFC/BCF collaborative platform made it the clear choice for the jury.

Established By Government of France

Established by the Government of France, the Digital Transition Plan for Buildings (PTNB) awards recognize software innovations that help building design and construction professionals transition to and work within a Building Information Modeling (BIM) workflow.

“Our objective is to highlight the digital tools that allow all building professionals to work on digital models using BIM,” said Bertrand Delcambre, President of the PTNB. “Of the 93 entries, we selected 30 nominees,” he said. The jury then selected 11 winners in 10 categories.

Most of the participating software will be listed on the French Government’s PTNB website as a guide for design and construction professionals to consider the best BIM software tools available on the market today.

Nemetschek Group Brands Also Win

In addition to ARCHICAD 20, three other Nemetschek Group brands won awards with their products as well: SCIA Engineer, BIM+ and Solibri Model Checker.

To learn more about ARCHICAD 20 visit here.