Cutting-Edge Workflow—Grasshopper-ARCHICAD Live Connection Comes to Mac

by

To some, the ultimate architectural design workflow on Mac has just been created. GRAPHISOFT’s efforts put together three leading AEC industry tools working together on the Mac platform.

Many of the leading cutting edge architects in the world rely daily on algorithmic 3D modeling using McNeel’s famous Rhino and Grasshopper workflow. Superstar firm BIG in Denmark, with an office in NYC, is just one example.

With McNeel releasing its first commercial version of Rhino 5 for Mac in the fall of 2015 and shortly after that Grasshopper for Mac, many BIM-based architects using ARCHICAD have been craving to put all three of these applications together on the Mac platform.

ARCHICAD + Rhino + Grasshopper—Match Made in Heaven for Some

That day has finally arrived. GRAPHISOFT has announced this week that their Grasshopper-ARCHICAD Live Connection, an extension product to ARCHICAD that establishes a live 3D modeling connection between Grasshopper and ARCHICAD, is now available for Mac users.

The connection, developed by the Hungarian BIM leader, leverages the strengths of three design environments: Rhino for advanced 3D modeling, plus Grasshopper for algorithmic design and modification of Rhino models, and finally ARCHICAD for Building Information Modeling (BIM).

GRAPHISOFT’s many Mac users can now tap into the design power offered earlier to Windows users that provides tools for a seamless bi-directional geometry transfer and allowing basic geometric shapes to be translated into full BIM elements while maintaining algorithmic editing functionality.

Rhino and Grasshopper Users Demanded Mac

According to Robert McNeel, CEO of McNeel & Associates, “The development of Rhino and Grasshopper for Mac OS is a response to our customers around the world who wanted to be able to work with our products on their favorite platform.”

“We’re pleased to offer this revolutionary algorithmic design-to-BIM workflow to our Mac users as well,” says Peter Temesvari, Director of Product Management, GRAPHISOFT. “The most popular algorithmic design solution, combined with the best architectural BIM solution, running on designers’ most popular platform, ensures the best design experience possible.

Learning More and Downloads

To download Rhino and Grasshopper for Mac, ARCHICAD users are invited to visit McNeel’s websites. To download the free Grasshopper-ARCHICAD Live Connection plug-in for ARCHICAD 20 on Mac OS, please click here.

For more information about the Grasshopper-ARCHICAD Live Connection, please visit http://www.graphisoft.com/rhino-grasshopper/.